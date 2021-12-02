A nineteen-year-old man has been arrested on the suspicion that he murdered missing teen Amber Gibson, whose body was found in Hamilton's Cadzow Glen Park in Lanarkshire, Scotland on Sunday.

The 16-year old was reported missing after she did not return home last week Friday night. She reportedly left her home in the Hillhouse area at around 9:15 p.m. A search was launched, but it was only on Sunday around 10:10 a.m. that she was found dead.

According to reports, her body was discovered at the park where children were playing with the snow. It is not yet known who made the discovery but at the time, her death was considered unexplained.

But according to the Daily Mail, the police have since launched a murder investigation on Tuesday following a post-mortem investigation. They have arrested the unnamed suspect but are still looking for answers to Gibson's mysterious death. They are said to be piecing together her last movements after she was seen on Cadzow Street at about 9:55 p.m. on Friday.

"Her family and loved ones are understandably devastated by this untimely loss, Amber was a 16-year-old girl with her future in front of her. It's imperative for us to understand the circumstances that led to her death, to not only provide her family with some answers but also to remove the person responsible from the community," Detective Superintendent Raymond Brown said.

He added, "At this time the most important thing for us to understand is Amber's movements across Friday evening and any information regarding her movements up to the time she was found dead in the park. We know she was in Cadzow Street just shortly before 10 p.m. on Friday night, which would have been busy, there would have been pedestrians, motorists, and people going about their general business."

Brown urged those who saw Gibson in the area to share information that would be relevant to the murder investigation. He pleaded, "We would ask anyone in that area if they did see Amber to come forward and tell us what the circumstances in which they've seen her are and allow us to take that information and understand how that may assist our investigation."

Meanwhile, those who know Gibson, who was a day student at Moore House Academy in Bathgate, West Lothian, remembered her as a "well-loved, bright, and lively young girl."