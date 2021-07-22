Awoman in India has been hospitalised in critical condition after she was allegedly forced to drink acid by her husband and sister-in-law for confronting the man about having an extra-marital affair.

The incident took place in Gwalior, a city in the northern Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, on June 28, when the 25-year-old victim found out that her husband was having an affair, The Times of India reported. Upon being confronted by his wife, the man brutally thrashed her and allegedly forced her to drink acid.

The woman was admitted to a local hospital by a neighbor. However, as her condition worsened, she was transferred to a bigger hospital in India's capital New Delhi for treatment on Monday.

After the incident came to light, members of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), a government agency constituted to investigate matters relating to the safety and security of women, met the victim and doctors.

"She is in a very critical condition and according to the doctors, her internal organs are totally burnt and damaged. The woman's food pipe, stomach and intestines have got burnt and are visible. She can neither drink nor eat anything anymore. She is also vomiting blood very frequently," DCW Chief Swati Maliwal said, India Today reported.

Investigation revealed that on July 3, a police complaint was filed by the victim's mother, but no action was taken against the accused.

"The doctors are not very hopeful of her recovery as she is in a very bad state. It is a matter of shame that the Madhya Pradesh police dealt with such a serious case with this kind of insensitivity," Maliwal added, according to the outlet.

She went on to say that she has written to the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh "asking him to get the culprits arrested and ensure action against the police officers."

A DCW team is currently assisting the woman at the hospital. It, however, remained unclear if the accused has been taken into custody in connection with the incident.

Earlier this year, a woman in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh killed her boyfriend by throwing acid on him after learning about his plans to marry someone else. The accused was taken into custody and charged with murder and voluntarily causing grievous hurt by the use of acid.