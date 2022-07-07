A 49-year-old man from Irbid, Jordan has been accused of beating his two daughters to death with a stick. The man, whose identity has not been revealed, allegedly buried one of them in a shallow grave, while he threw the other in a cesspit.

The alleged crime came to light after the man's former wife informed police that she is scared for her children who are at his house.

The police then went on to inspect the man's house and found two of their four children there. It was these two kids who told the police that their father has killed their two sisters, who were aged 9 and 12.

They further stated that their father beats them frequently and killed the two girls using a sharp stick, per a report in The Mirror. According to his ex-wife, the man was mentally ill and would constantly beat their children to a pulp.

He reportedly confessed to the crime and told the police that he thrashed one of his daughters with a stick resulting in her death. He added that he buried her near the house.

"The suspect claimed in his initial confession that he was suffering from financial problems and mental issues...but there is no evidence to indicate that the suspect was suffering from any mental issues," a source told local media.

The girls' bodies have been recovered from near the house, according to Lt. Colonel Amer Sartaw. The other two children have been sent to a hospital for medical examinations.

An investigation has been launched into the incident. Meanwhile, a local court has charged the man with two counts of premeditated murder. He is currently in preventive custody.

In a similar incident reported from Aljoun on Tuesday, a man shot his two sons dead over financial disputes. The man, who is in his 70s, is still on the run. Jordan's Public Security Department has said that a probe has been launched into the incident and the man is expected to be caught soon.