A headless, decomposed body of a 52-year-old Indian man was discovered in a farm four days after he was reported missing. The man was allegedly kidnapped and beheaded after he failed to repay a loan that he had taken from one of the suspects, police said.

The police have arrested suspects identified as 35-year-old Riyasat Khan and 30-year-old Javed for allegedly kidnapping and murdering 52-year-old Shahzad from the capital city of Delhi, India. The third suspect identified as Nadeem, is still on the run, police told Hindustan Times.

The police believe Khan took help from his friend Javed, and his nephew Nadeem, in abducting Shahzad after he failed to repay a loan taken from him. Shahzad was taken to Baghpat, a city in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, around 30 miles from Delhi, where his headless, decomposed body was discovered on July 16.

Shahzad, who worked as a house painter, left his home on July 12. When his family failed to contact him, they filed a missing person's complaint at the police station on July 13.

"During the interrogation of family members and locals, names of a few men cropped up. We also checked call detail records of the deceased's phone and one of the accused was identified," R Sathiyasundaram, the Deputy Commissioner of the Police said.

Khan told the police he had extended a loan of $330 to Shahzad on three occasions on the condition that he will repay it with interest as a certain fixed amount every day. During the police interrogation, Khan admitted to killing Shahzad after he failed to pay the due amount. He also revealed the role of the other two suspects.

"Shahzad stopped paying the daily amount after 12 days. When Khan demanded his money back, Shahzad picked up a fight with him. To avenge his insult, Khan abducted Shahzad with the help of Nadeem and Javed, and took him to Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh," the police official added.

The investigators found out Khan had been planning the murder since July 7. On July 12, Khan lured Shahzad to come to Baghpat on the pretext of getting him some work and buying mangoes. Khan picked up the other two suspects on his way. The three men reportedly offered Shahzad alcohol and attacked him with a sharp weapon after taking him to a field in Baghpat. They then beheaded the victim, dumped his body in the field and threw the severed head in a canal, police said.

The police are reportedly trying to arrest the third suspect Nadeem and recover the victim's missing body part -- his head.