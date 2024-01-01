Manchester City winger Jack Grealish has revealed that he is "devastated" as he opened up on the "traumatic experience" of thieves burgling his home while he was playing.

Grealish was with Manchester City in Merseyside playing against Everton when his house was burgled last Wednesday. The English star's fiancee Sasha Attwood, his parents, grandmother, two sisters and brother hid in the mansion for their safety. They pressed the panic button as thieves broke in to steal jewellery worth £1m, according to reports in English media.

The Manchester City star put up a long post on the social media platform Instagram, where he said "I am just so grateful that nobody was hurt".

Jack Grealish: 'I'm devastated'

Apart from the jewellery, the burglars reportedly stole some expensive watches as well. Officers were called to reports of a burglary at Grealish's Cheshire house during Manchester City's 3-1 victory over Everton in the Premier League at Goodison Park.

"My family mean the world to me and nothing is more important than ensuring their safety," the 28-year-old wrote on Instagram.

"I can't begin to explain how devastated I am over the burglary that took place at my home a few days ago. This has been a traumatic experience for all of us, I have had so many amazing experiences and achievements over the last 12 months, but to be honest, the best year of my life in football now doesn't feel like something I can celebrate," the England international added.

Grealish also wrote that the people who commit these "terrible crimes" have no idea what damage they cause to people's lives. The Manchester City winger also hoped that the thieves would be found and brought to justice so that no other family would go through what they have.

He also thanked his friends, teammates and the club "for their support throughout this past year, I wish you and your family a happy 2024."

Grealish's England teammate James Maddison was one of the first players to reply to the post, writing: "Love ya brother." Among his City teammates who commented on the post were fellow Englishman Phil Foden, goalkeeper Ederson and Belgian forward Jérémy Doku.

Police are investigating; no arrests made yet

Cheshire Police are currently investigating the break-in. One of their spokespeople has revealed that as soon as they received the report, "officers supported by police dogs and National Police Air Service were deployed and searches were conducted in the local area." Unfortunately, they have not found any trace of the suspects.

"At around 9.50 pm on Wednesday, December 27, police were called to reports of a burglary. The caller reported that a number of items had been stolen. No arrests have been made at this time and enquiries are ongoing. Anyone with any information in relation to the incident is asked to contact Cheshire Police," the spokesperson added.

After seeing one of his players being targeted by thieves, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola urged Premier League footballers "to be careful".

Guardiola said even though players have security, these incidents have been taking place, especially in a city like Manchester. He also added that the UK was not the only country with burglary issues.

"I know in Catalonia, where my family lives, many things happen. Today you have to be careful. Not much on social media - the less they know what you are doing the better. People are waiting [to see] where you are, what you are doing," added Guardiola.

Grealish was a part of Manchester City's starting XI in their latest 2-0 win over Sheffield United in the Premier League on Saturday (Dec. 30). He also played full 90 minutes in the Club World Cup final last month, which Guardiola and Co won 4-0 in Saudi Arabia.

The left winger has netted three goals and has provided two assists in 22 matches for Manchester City across competitions in the 2023-24 season.

Third-placed Manchester City have 40 points from 19 matches in the Premier League and are two points behind leaders Liverpool FC.