A man from Baltimore, Maryland committed double murder when he confessed to killing his ex-girlfriend before he killed his ex-wife and them himself.

Rajaee Black took to Facebook Live to admit that he had just killed his pregnant ex-girlfriend Tara Labang on Saturday afternoon, and that his ex-wife Wendy Black, 42, was "next." In the disturbing video, he talked about problems with both women and his depression which he blamed on his former spouse.

He said his mental health suffered amid a three-year custody battle over their children. He said his wife accused him of molesting the kids and he has since tried to prove his innocence.

"I just shot my ex-girlfriend in the head. Felt like a dream. I never thought I would be that guy," the 44-year old former nurse at University Health Maryland said.

As @mack_oxenden reported, Rajaee “Jay” Black, also a CRNA, had multiple domestic violence cases and a 3-yr running custody case with his ex wife. In his chilling Facebook live video, he said Labang was pregnant & threatened he wouldn’t get to see their child & that he snapped https://t.co/eyiABMHndo December 13, 2021

"I can't go to prison, so the person that really started my depression and all of this is my ex-wife. So, she next. Then I'm going to do myself too. But I just wanted to say this to people: Don't play with people's emotions, man. Don't lie on these men," he added.

The footage shows Black making his way to his former spouse's apartment building at 7300 block of Eden Brook Drive in Columbia. He reportedly made the 30-minute drive to the woman's home after he killed his ex-girlfriend at her residence in Baltimore's Federal Hill section.

He then points the camera at the front porch of her house where she opens the door then quickly closes it. Black says in the clip "Oh, here's my ex-wife right now" and is heard saying "today's the day" before he marches inside the house and the video ends.

Police arrived at the apartment around 2:00 p.m. in response to calls of gunshots and found Black and his ex-wife dead inside. According to the Howard County police, their children were also found unharmed inside the man's parked BMW X3. They have since been placed in a safe environment and deemed not witnesses to the crime. Police refuse to release the names, genders, or ages of the children for the sake of their privacy.