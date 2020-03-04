A 28-year-old man from El Salvador might be facing 50 to 60 years in prison for the brutal murder of his former partner. Henry Alberto Salazar Burgos was arrested in 2018 for the murder of 26-year-old Lilian Beatriz Mendez Ramirez in 2017. A Special Court of Judgment for a Life Free of Violence and Discrimination for Women heard the case against Salazar and will be sentencing him on March 10.

Salazar and Mendez had been in a relationship that their friends and family were aware of. After the couple split up, Salazar started seeing another woman. Eventually, Mendez informed Salazar that she was pregnant with his child. Even though Mendez was already eight-months pregnant, Salazar wanted her to abort the child. Instead of giving in to Salazar's demands, Mendez demanded that he pay a monthly sum as child support.

Salazar was unwilling to pay for the care of his child, and was equally unwilling to allow his new girlfriend to know about his pregnant ex. He convinced Mendez to go with him to San Salvador on October 20, 2017. While driving, the man stopped the car somewhere between San Marcos and Santo Tomás. He then strangled his former lover before dumping her body between Olocuilta and Miramar.

Police investigated Mendez' murder and found enough evidence to suspect Salazar as the killer. He was arrested on May 29, 2018. CCTV footage from various areas showed Salazar with his victim. El Salvadorian news site Cronio reported that the man had been abusive towards his victim even when they were dating.

During the court trial, a forensic psychiatrist interviewed family and friends who knew the couple. From the interviews, it was concluded that the relationship was violent and exploitative. Mendez reportedly bore the financial burden in the relationship. She had also been emotionally and physically abused by Salazar while they were dating.

Salazar had been charged with aggravated femicide as well as forced abortion. The maximum punishment for aggravated femicide in the country is 50 years. The punishment for forced abortion ranges from four to 10 years. On March 10, the special court will be sentencing Salazar, who might face a total of 60 years if given maximum punishment for both offences.