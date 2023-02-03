A man in Singapore has filed a $3 million lawsuit against a woman for causing him "trauma" by friend-zoning him.

The man, identified as K. Kawshigan, decided to drag Nora Tan to court after she made it clear to him that she only saw him as a friend.

He has filed two lawsuits against the woman, including a $3 million High Court claim. The lawsuit claims that the woman caused "damage to his stellar reputation" and "trauma, depression, and impacts" on his life.

He even claimed that her rejection led to a reduction in his earning capacity.

The second lawsuit for $22,000 claims that Tan did not fulfil their agreement about working on their relationship. However, Singapore's Magistrate Court dismissed this lawsuit, stating that his claim was "manifestly groundless and without foundation."

Read more Man that tried to marry his laptop sues bakery for not giving him a wedding cake

According to a report in The Straits Times, the two had met in 2016 and became friends over the years. However, problems started to emerge in 2020 when "they became misaligned about how they saw their relationship."

The woman saw him as a friend, but Kawshigan considered her to be his closest friend. He became upset when Tan decided to distance herself and asked him to be "self-reliant."

Kawshigan did not take this well and threatened her with legal action. He sent her a letter in which he said that he could take legal action against her for "emotional distress and possible defamation."

He threatened her that if she did not agree with his demand, she would face "damages to her personal and professional endeavours."

The woman then agreed to take part in counselling sessions with Kawshigan. But after over a year of these sessions, she stopped going to the sessions.

She obtained a restraining order against him after realising that Kawshigan would not understand her reasons for not wanting to be in any kind of relationship with him.

He then initiated legal proceedings against Tan. He filed a $3 million claim against her in July before going on to file a $22,000 claim in August. A pre-trial hearing in the case is scheduled to be held on February 9.