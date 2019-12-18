22-year-old David McNiven will be spending the holiday season in police custody as he awaits conviction. The man with 14 previous convictions will be sentenced in 2020 for taking his partner hostage. During the high-stress 999 call made by the attacker, McNiven kept threatening to kill his partner. Even though the woman was rescued by the police, McNiven had managed to pour bleach all over her and set the flat on fire.

Before moving to New Cumnock in May, McNiven has been arrested in April for setting his Kilmarnock flat ablaze. He had set fire to a pile of clothes and the police found him unresponsive in the living room. Police found him in possession of two knives. McNiven reportedly told the police that he wanted the "place go boom."

The deranged man managed to move away and get into a relationship with a woman. However, his violent outburst ended up in a hostage situation.

The Daily Record reported that in June, the couple got into a tiff at a party. Though the couple seemed to have made-up at the party, they ended up fighting again later in the evening.

McNiven was agitated, he pushed his partner into the living room of the flat and called her derogatory names. Prosecutor Erin Campbell told the court that when the woman began to cry, McNiven got more agitated. He went into the kitchen, got a knife and threatened to cut the victim's throat.

The disturbed man called 999 and told the operator that he had taken his partner hostage. He told the operator that he would cut the gas pipe and set fire to the place. McNiven even asked for someone to shoot him because he claimed he had nothing left to live for.

McNiven eventually pinned the victim face-down onto the floor and sat on top of her. He poured bleach onto her head which got into her eyes, nearly blinding her. Finally, McNiven poured beer all over the carpet in the living room and set it on fire.

Firefighters were able to remove McNiven and the victim from the flat. The emergency treatment prevented the victim from going blind from the bleach. The victim sustained bruises to her head and had to get 10 stitches to close a cut on her lip.

With over 14 previous convictions, McNiven will remain in police custody until his sentencing next month.