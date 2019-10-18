U

EFA fined Manchester City a hefty sum of £13,644 (15,750 euros) because the club's supporters threw objects inside the pitch during a match. Another English side, Liverpool FC, was fined £8,663 (10,000 euros) because of a pitch invasion by the club's fans.

City played Dinamo Zagreb in their UEFA Champions League group stage home game at the Etihad Stadium on October 1. During that game, the supporters representing both clubs threw objects into the pitch while the match was ongoing.

Fans of the visiting club were also involved in the mess. Hence, the European Football regulatory organisation also imposed a whopping £17,326 (20,000 euros) fine on Zagreb. Both clubs were found to have committed an offence that is considered to be an "act of damage."

The Croatian side has also been restricted by UEFA from selling tickets to their supporters for their next UCL away game.

Meanwhile, Liverpool fans decided to walk into the pitch after The Reds' home encounter against Red Bull Salzburg on October 2. The Anfield boys won the match 4-3. However, the conduct of the fans was found to be illegal by the UEFA panel. Hence, a fine was imposed on the club.

Salzburg was also fined as their supporters threw objects inside the playing area during the game. As a consequence, the club was fined £2,815 (3250 euros) by Europe's highest football authority.

More financial penalties were imposed over European football clubs over the past week. According to the BBC, Netherlands' AFC Ajax has been fined £43,315 (50,000 euros). This was because of their supporters' damaging actions and crowd disturbances during their game against Valencia. The Dutch side has also been restricted from selling away tickets to their fans for their next UCL tie.

As if that's not enough, Ajax was further penalised because of the inappropriate conduct portrayed by their players during the same game. Six of the Ajax players were shown yellow cards, which is quite an exceptional feat. As a means of opposing such improper behaviour by the footballers, UEFA fined Ajax £15,593 (18,000 euros). The club authorities have not made a statement regarding the recent penalties.