Paris Saint-Germain are facing an anxious wait over the availability of Kylian Mbappe for the second leg of their Champions League semifinal against Manchester City on Tuesday night.

The France international suffered a calf injury following the Ligue 1 team's first-leg defeat in Paris and missed last weekend's game against Lens.

Despite the injury, Mbappe has travelled with PSG to Manchester for the second-leg, which they trail 2-1 after losing at the Parc des Princes last week. Mauricio Pochettino is hoping the forward can play a part in the game as they look to make their second consecutive Champions League final.

"We need to assess Kylian," Pochettino said ahead of the game at the Etihad Stadium, as quoted on BBC Sport. "Today he is going to start an individual training session and see if he can be with the team. There is still one day and we will see and decide if he is going to be available."

The French marksman has scored 37 goals in 43 appearances in all competitions this season, which includes eight in 10 Champions League matches.

However, Mbappe was criticised for his lack of impact in the first-leg, which saw PSG dominate the game but fail to take their chances. It allowed Pep Guardiola's team to mount a comeback and eventually score two crucial away goals and win the tie.

Pochettino hopes his team can be more clinical in the second-leg, but admits that it will be a difficult proposition against a team coached by Pep Guardiola.

"We will try to give trust and confidence to the players," he added. "The intention is to deprive them of the possession but it is a challenge. They have played six years under the same philosophy with Pep."

"We are trying to get more balance. We need to be ready to suffer in some moments of the game. We need to be clinical and aggressive."