Sergino Dest has been warned against joining Manchester United this summer, with Cristiano Ronaldo cited as a precautionary tale. The FC Barcelona defender is not part of Xavi Hernandez's plans for the upcoming season, and will be allowed to leave the club if a suitable offer arrives.

The United States international is open to staying at the Camp Nou, but the Catalan club is desperate to get him off the wage bill. Dest has been shopped around to clubs across Europe, but there are few clubs showing genuine interest in the full-back.

The Red Devils are on the lookout for a right full-back, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka not part of Erik ten Hag's plans. Dest is valued at £17 million by FC Barcelona, but the American has been warned against moving to Manchester to join the 20-time English champions.

Former Major League Soccer (MLS) star Herculez Gomez has labelled the Old Trafford atmosphere "toxic." The 40-year-old pointed to Ronaldo's ongoing struggles at United and suggested that Dest's career will be derailed if he chooses to seek a move to Manchester this summer.

"There is no more toxic situation in all of world football like Manchester United," Gomez told ESPN. "A career derailer if you will for most, no for all. Cristiano Ronaldo has his career derailed at this very moment, what hope does Sergino Dest have."

Dest, however, is expected to move this summer after seeing centre-back Ronald Araujo deployed in his position for the opening game against Rayo Vallecano. Meanwhile, Barcelona are also actively searching for a new right-back with Villarreal's Juan Foyth and Arsenal's Hector Bellerin on Xavi's radar.

"I don't think it's that grim for him at Barcelona compared to what it could be like at Man United," he added. "You may get paid better and you may all of a sudden play, but if things don't go well where do you go from there."

As per Spanish publication Sport, the Premier League giants remain keen to sign Dest, and have reportedly submitted an initial £14.3 million offer for the right-back. It is likely to be rejected as Barcelona are seeking at least £17 million for the American, who has three years remaining on his contract.