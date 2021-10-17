Manchester United fans did not hesitate to show manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer their disappointment on Saturday at the end of the club's 4-2 defeat at the hands of Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

Some of the travelling supporters applauded half-heartedly, but there was a palpable feeling of frustration and discontent in the air. The Norwegian is clearly in the dog house and many are speculating about his future with the Red Devils.

It was a disastrous match for United, with the visitors clearly overpowered by the hosts. While the manager is so far bearing the brunt of the blame, the fact of the matter is that a lot of factors have contributed to the result.

Captain Harry Maguire has not gotten up to speed following his recovery from a calf injury. Leicester players robbed him of possession easily and his passes lacked accuracy. He was not the pillar of the defence which fans expect him to be, and it is unclear if this is mostly due to fitness.

Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba spent more time bothering the referee than the opposition while the entire midfield was unable to match Leicester's pace. Even Cristiano Ronaldo was unable to make an impact all evening, with only goalscorer Mason Greenwood giving a performance worth talking about.

Marcus Rashford scored a consolation late goal, but the four conceded goals made his effort almost irrelevant.

In the end, Solskjaer is the one with the big target on his back. He does have a big chance to redeem himself coming up though, with Manchester United hosting Liverpool next Sunday at Old Trafford. A victory against Jurgen Klopp's men will surely lift their morale, and will buy the Norwegian time to get the campaign back on track.

It will be a pivotal clash indeed, but Liverpool are also highly motivated. It remains to be seen which team has more hunger, as they both catch up to Chelsea at the top of the Premier League table.