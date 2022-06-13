Erik Ten Hag is seeking a reunion with former players after taking over at Manchester United. The Dutch manager is targeting moves for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong and Ajax winger Antony this summer.

The Red Devils endured one of their worst seasons in the Premier League era under the guidance of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick. Ten Hag, the former Ajax boss, is aware that a major rebuild is necessary if he wants United to get back to challenging for major trophies.

The 20-time English champions have already waved goodbye to Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard and Edinson Cavani with more departures expected. The Dutch coach has already identified potential targets to reinforce the team ahead of next season.

According to talkSPORT, two "definite" signings that will arrive at Old Trafford this summer are De Jong from Barcelona and Antony from Ajax. Ten Hag has made the duo priority signings to begin his Old Trafford revolution, but it could take a considerable financial outlay to sign both players.

United have been linked with De Jong since the start of the summer, with Barcelona open to selling the midfielder. Xavi Hernandez remains a fan of the midfielder, but admitted that the Catalan club's financial situation will determine his future in the team.

De Jong prefers to remain at the Camp Nou, but remains open to a move if he is not part of Xavi's plans for next season. The Netherlands international wants to play for a club in the Champions League, but Ten Hag is hoping to persuade him to join him at Old Trafford.

The 25-year-old midfielder was recently asked about a potential move to Manchester following his country's win over Czech Republic. De Jong was non-committal about a move, but did not deny the rumours surrounding a potential €80 million move.

Antony, on the other hand, was part of Ajax's title winning squad this past season under Ten Hag. The Brazilian winger, who joined the Eredivisie side in 2020, played a key role in his team's triumph, contributing 12 goals and 10 assists in 33 games in all competitions.

The Dutch coach is keen to bring him to the Premier League, with reports claiming that a £40 million bid is being readied by the Red Devils. The Brazil international could be viewed as a replacement for Mason Greenwood, who is unlikely to play for United until he is cleared of the sexual assault charges against him.