Manchester United are ready to breach the £200 million barrier this summer as they pursue a move for Ajax winger Antony. The Red Devils remain confident they can convince the Eredivisie club to part with the Brazilian despite their hefty demands to block a move.

Antony has been Erik ten Hag's top target to strengthen his attack since the start of the summer. At the early stages, United baulked at Ajax's asking price, which was then set at around €80 million (£67.5m), but the Premier League club have since had a bid rejected for the same amount.

According to The Athletic's David Ornstein, the Eredivisie champions have now set a price tag of €100 million (£84.5m) for Antony. United's dismal start to the 2022-23 Premier League campaign has seen the club loosen their purse strings, and are now expected to meet Ajax's demands before the end of the transfer window.

Ten Hag is determined to reunite with his former player at Old Trafford, and the 20-time English champions are readying a bid in the region of £84.5 million to bring Antony to England. The Brazilian is also keen to move to the Premier League, and has reportedly handed in a transfer request to force through a move.

The 22-year-old's arrival will see United's summer spend cross £200 million, making them one of Europe's top spending clubs. The Red Devils have already spent a combined £140.5 million to bring in Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia from Real Madrid, Ajax and Feyenoord respectively.

PSV Eindhoven's Cody Gakpo was also among United's targets as Ten Hag sought attacking reinforcements. The Netherlands international was available for £34 million - a bargain compared to Antony - but the Premier League giants are said to have cooled their interest for the moment.

United are fully focused on getting Antony to Old Trafford before the transfer deadline on Sept. 1. Personal terms are not thought to be a problem, with the Brazilian's agents already in England ready to sign the papers once the two clubs reach an agreement over the fee.

Antony joined Ajax in 2020 from Sao Paulo, and has made 84 appearances for the Eredivisie giants. The Brazilian has notched up 24 goals and 22 assists during his time at the club, while also helping the club to back-to-back domestic league titles under Ten Hag.