Manchester United's nightmares aren't ending. Last night they faced Arsenal in a match that the Red Devils were leading 1-0 at half-time. However, after 90 minutes, the scoreline read 1-1 at Old Trafford. United players didn't end up collecting three points as poor defence together with weak tactical execution cost them the match.

Just before half-time, Scott McTominay helped United by scoring the opener, courtesy to a rising drive that he took from the edge of the area. However, it didn't take long for the Gunners to bounce back, as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored the equaliser for the Gunners. The referee didn't take much time to rule it out, as he thought it was an off-side. However, the assistant referee confirmed that Aubameyang was on-side.

United got a few chances during the latter half of the match. However, it was Arsenal's goalkeeper Brend Leno, who was literally the biggest saviour for the visitors. He excelled in front of his team's goalpost, as he brilliantly saved the free-kicks from Marcus Rashford and Harry Maguire. Bukayo Saka's ball found Victor Lindelof who flew the ball high over the bar.

Both Arsenal and Manchester United showed a poor display of football skills. Their poor gameplay provided unlimited evidence to believe that none of these two legendary football clubs stand any chance for Premier League glory this season.

Over the years, a football clash between these two clubs meant rising tension among fans. What used to be a heavyweight tie in the history of the English Premier League, today turned out to be just an average encounter between two average clubs.

According to BBC, Solskjaer said, "How many times have we have been 1-0 up and not got the second goal? This is a steep learning curve for us and we'll keep working hard and, with more experience, we'll make the right decisions."

United has played 7 matches so far this season and managed to secure only 9 points. They've won two and lost two while drawing the remaining three matches. This has been the poorest start to their Premier League season in the last three decades. Ole-Gunnar Solskjaer will have to work harder to secure his job at the Old Trafford.