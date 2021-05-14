Manchester United supporters were out in force yet again on Thursday, ahead of their team's home clash against arch rivals Liverpool. The protests were again aimed at club owners, the Glazers, with supporters demanding they sell the club.

The fixture was postponed on May 2 after protesters breached the gates and entered Old Trafford and similar scenes were expected on Thursday. United ramped up security with police arriving a number of hours before kick-off to ensure the game was not disrupted again.

The home team arrived at Old Trafford at 2 p.m. BST in order to ensure they got access to the stadium, according to BBC Sport. The Liverpool squad reached the venue at 7 p.m. BST on unmarked buses after the club's official bus was blocked by United supporters on a street close to the stadium.

The official Liverpool bus was on its way to pick up the players when it was blocked by supporters and had its tyres punctured. This saw the club move to use the unmarked buses and make their way into the stadium.

AS per the BBC, the Greater Manchester Police have confirmed two arrests in connection with the bus incident.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted that the protests outside the stadium had affected the preparation for the game against their arch rivals. The Norwegian is hoping that the fans' mood would have changed when they welcome 10,000 spectators for the first time this season when they host Fulham on Tuesday.

"Of course it disrupted us a little bit so it's not been ideal but we had to deal with it," Solskjaer said after United's 4-2 defeat against Liverpool.

"Hopefully when we let the fans in on Tuesday it's a good atmosphere. We have waited a long time to let them in so we're looking forward to enjoying the game together."