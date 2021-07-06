Paris Saint-Germain are showing no signs of slowing down in their bid to strengthen the squad this summer. Paul Pogba is the latest player on their radar with the Ligue 1 club opening talks with his representatives over a summer move from Manchester United.

The Parisian club have confirmed the signing of Georginio Wijnaldum and are close to finalising deals for Achraf Hakimi, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Sergio Ramos. Apart from Hakimi, the other three moves are free transfers from Liverpool, AC Milan and Real Madrid respectively.

PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino is also looking to strengthen his midfield and Pogba is their top target. The United midfielder is in the final year of his contract with the Premier League club and is yet to agree to an extension.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is desperate to hold on to the 2018 World Cup winner with United ready to make him the highest paid player in England. Pogba is yet to hold talks with the Red Devils about an extension, but if he fails to agree a new deal it is likely that United will cash in on the midfielder rather than lose him on a free transfer in 2022.

According to French publication RMC Sport, the Ligue 1 outfit have begun talks with Pogba's representatives about a summer move back to his homeland. The Frenchman is said to be "more and more open" to the idea of joining PSG ahead of next season.

Pogba was linked with a move away from United last summer but his £150 million valuation put off suitors. The France international's value is certain to have dropped, especially since he has just 12 months remaining on his current deal.

Apart from PSG, Spanish giants Real Madrid have also been long-time admirers, while former club Juventus have also been linked on more than one occasion in the recent past. The La Liga club are not at their best financially and are likely to struggle to match PSG if it came to a bidding war.

Juventus are also in a similar position as Real. The Italian club's former Chief Football Officer Fabio Paratici confirmed that while Pogba has many admirers at the club, he was never close to returning following his £89 million move to United in 2016.

Pogba, 28, was part of the French squad that was knocked out in the last 16 at the ongoing European Championship. During the tournament he denied contact with PSG, and admitted that he is yet to hold talks with United over a new deal.