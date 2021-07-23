Paul Pogba has decided that he will leave Manchester United this summer after rejecting the club's offer of a new deal. The Frenchman's current deal expires in 2022 and the Red Devils had been keen to tie him down to a new long-term deal.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wanted to retain Pogba's services beyond this summer, but his lack of interest in signing a new deal will see United welcome bids for their club record signing. The Premier League giants were ready to offer him a huge pay hike on his current £250,000-a-week deal,

According to the Mirror, the 2018 World Cup winner and his agent Mino Raiola have turned down a £350,000-a-week deal from United and are seeking a new challenge away from Old Trafford. Paris Saint-Germain are being touted as his next destination as the Ligue 1 outfit continue their summer shopping spree.

The Parisian club are willing to pay the 20-time English champions £45 million to sign the French midfielder, despite Pogba having just one-year remaining on his current deal. United, however, are holding out for £50 million and have no intention of letting him leave for a fee lower than their valuation, but that comes with a risk of losing him on a free transfer next summer.

Pogba rejoined United from Juventus in 2016 and has failed to live up to his club record fee. The 28-year-old had his best spell with the Red Devils in the second-half of last season before going on to impress at the European Championship with France.

The France international's representatives have already made initial contact with PSG about a potential move this summer. They are aware that they will require a substantial financial outlay in order to complete a deal for Pogba, not only in terms of the fee but also the wages going forward.

PSG have been active in the transfer market this summer and have already acquired Sergio Ramos, Georginio Wijnaldum, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Achraf Hakimi and Danilo Pereira. The former trio arrived on free transfers, while Hakimi cost £54 million and Pereira £14.4 million.

The French club are aware that they will have to sell in order to complete the Pogba deal and according to Marca, they are ready to listen to offers for as many as nine first-team stars this summer. The likes of Ander Herrera, Rafinha Alacantra, Julian Draxler, Layvin Kurzawa and Mauro Icardi among others are all up for sale.