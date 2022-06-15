Erik Ten Hag is looking to strengthen Manchester United's depleted midfield ahead of next season, and has identified a number of targets. Christian Eriksen is among the players on top of his wishlist along with Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong.

The Denmark international signed a short-term deal with Brentford in the Premier League after suffering a cardiac arrest during Euro 2020. Eriksen's return was nothing short of a miracle, after almost losing his life on the football field during Denmark's game against Finland.

The 30-year-old made 11 appearances for the Bees and played a key role in helping them secure a 13th place finish in their debut Premier League campaign. Brentford wanted to keep Eriksen in west London, but the midfielder confirmed that he is assessing a number of offers on the table.

"I have different offers and options, which we are considering, and then we make a decision," Eriksen said. "I would love to play Champions League football again. I know how much fun it is, but it isn't essential for me."

According to The Athletic, United are big admirers of the Danish midfielder, and have made an offer to bring him to Old Trafford in the summer. Eriksen will become a free agent when his short-term deal with Brentford expires at the end of June.

Ten Hag is looking to bolster his midfield after seeing Nemanja Matic join AS Roma on a free transfer with Paul Pogba also on his way out. Eriksen is one among the players the Dutch boss is looking to bring in, with Barcelona's De Jong his top target.

A move for Eriksen, which will incur no transfer fee, is not expected to deter United from pursuing a move for the Netherlands international. He is valued at close to €100 million by the Catalan club, who are also open to allowing one of their key midfielders to leave.

The 20-time English champions are unlikely to pay over the odds, but are said to be ready to go up to €80 million including add-ons. De Jong is keen to remain in the Camp Nou, but admitted recently that it is flattering to be coveted by a top Premier League club.

"You're always flattered when teams show interest in you as a player, but I am at the biggest club in the world at the moment," De Jong said, as per Fabrizio Romano. "I feel fine there [at Barça], so... no news."