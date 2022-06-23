Manchester United are ready to get off the mark in this summer's transfer window with the club yet to make a single signing. Erik Ten Hag's arrival has coincided with the Red Devils being linked with a number of players from his former cub Ajax, but there is nothing concrete at the moment.

Antony, the Brazilian winger who shares a close relationship with Ten Hag, could be United's first signing of the summer. The Dutchman oversaw two Eredivisie title triumphs at Ajax with the tricky winger by his side, and is keen for a reunion at Old Trafford this summer.

Ten Hag has lost attacking threats in Edinson Cavani and Jesse Lingard this summer, and with Mason Greenwood still unavailable. The former Ajax coach has identified Antony as his top target, with United already having held informal talks with the Eredivisie champions.

According to Goal, United's pursuit of Antony will be aided by the player's desire to join the 20-time English champions this summer. The Brazil international is eager to move to the English Premier League to play under Ten Hag, and is expected to push Ajax to accept the Red Devils' offer.

Antony has a contract with his current employers until the summer of 2025, and Ajax is expected to hold out for a fee in the region of £50 million. The Old Trafford club are said to be pondering an initial offer of £40 million, and are unlikely to meet the Dutch club's demands.

The Brazilian winger is only one among a number of targets on Ten Hag's wanted list this summer. The Dutch coach is overseeing a rebuild in Manchester and wants to bring in at least five players before the Aug. 31 transfer deadline.

Apart from signing a winger, Ten Hag is also keen on signing at least two midfielders, a right-back and a new centre-back. United have lost Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic and Juan Mata from their midfield ranks this summer.

FC Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong is Ten Hag's top target in midfield, but the Netherlands international needs convincing to leave the Camp Nou and join a club in the Europa League. Christian Eriksen is also on the wanted list, but the soon-to-be free agent is still considering offers from elsewhere.

In defence, Ten Hag has a number of options at the club, but has still been linked with Ajax centre-back Lisandro Martinez, who is also wanted by Arsenal, and Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfries. The ground work has reportedly been laid for a number of targets, with concrete movement expected in the coming weeks.