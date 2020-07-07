Mandy Moore admits that she found it interesting and surprising that her ex-husband Ryan Adams made his apology public instead of making amends with his victims privately.

The "This Is Us" star responded to her estranged husband's lengthy public apology in an interview with the "Today" show on NBC on Monday. She told host Hoda Kotb that she found his actions surprising since he did not even apologise privately.

"But I find it curious that someone would make a public apology but not do it privately," Moore said, noting that she has not been in contact with him recently.

"I am speaking for myself, but I have not heard from him, and I'm not looking for an apology necessarily," she continued adding, "But I do find it curious that someone would do an interview about it without actually making amends privately."

Moore also admitted that it is "challenging" to talk about Adams' public apology and its contents because she has already moved forward from that experience.

"It's challenging because I feel like in many ways I've said all I want to say about him and that situation," she told Kotb.

Moore's comments about her ex-husband's apology were echoed by those who accused Adams of emotional abuse, including singer Courtney Jaye and model Karen Elson. They revealed that he also never privately apologised to them.

really cool that myself and all the other women who spoke out, to my knowledge, have never received a formal apology from this man.

i guess ours got lost in the mail..

but cool story @MailOnline - and even cooler plug for the â€œhalf a dozenâ€ albums heâ€™s written. https://t.co/3kYLheEeio — Courtney Jaye (@TropicaliJaye) July 4, 2020

"My thoughts on Ryan Adams. I believe in redemption and amends even for him. However, he has not reached out to me since 2018 to apologise for his terrible behaviour. In fact back then he called me a liar which added more pain and made me disillusioned with the entire music industry," Elson tweeted.

Adams penned a lengthy public apology for his "harmful behaviour" over the weekend, in which he said that "there are no words to express" how bad he feels for the ways he "mistreated people throughout my life and career." The 45-year-old musician, who was married to Moore from 2009 to 2016, acknowledged that he "will never be off the hook" and that his apology "won't be accepted by those I've hurt." Moore accused him of psychological abuse in the height of the MeToo movement in 2019.