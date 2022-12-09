Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has confirmed the club's interest in signing Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford. The Ligue 1 club are planning to open talks with the striker's representatives when the January transfer window gets underway.

Rashford has just over six remaining on his current deal with the Red Devils, and will be free to talk to clubs outside England in January. The 25-year-old can sign a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs, but United are desperate to hold on to him.

The Old Trafford club are in the process of negotiating a new long-term deal, and have no intention of letting him leave the club. After struggling for form under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and interim manager Ralf Rangnick, Rashford has rediscovered his form under new boss Erik ten Hag.

The Three Lions star has scored eight goals and assisted three in 19 games in all competitions for United this season. He is also shining at the biggest stage, having scored three goals at the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar helping England to the quarterfinals.

Rashford's rich vein of form has attracted interest from a number of clubs, and Al-Khelaifi is certain they will have competition, especially if he is available on a free transfer next summer. PSG had held talks with the England international previously, but did not follow through with a move.

"He's another player who's amazing and for free? To have Rashford for free, every club will run after him," the PSG president said, as quoted by The Sun.

"Definitely, we spoke before and interest, but the moment was not a good moment for both sides. Maybe summer, why not? If he is a free agent, we can talk to him directly.

"But we are not going to talk to him now and let him focus on the World Cup," he added. "In January, hopefully, we would be interested in talking to him."

Rashford is certain to garner plenty of interest owing to his contract situation, but United do have the option to extend it by a further year until the summer of 2024. According to Football 365, the Red Devils will exercise their right to extend, and have also set a price tag of £80 million for interested suitors.