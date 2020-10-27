Margaret Qualley and Shia LaBeouf bare it all for the choreographed music video of "Love Me Like You Hate Me", a somber song by Margaret's sister, Rainey Qualley, who goes by her stage name Rainsford.

The split-screen video intersperses scenes that depict the highs and lows and the tenderness and toxicity of a relationship. There is a moment of lust as the two actors play the part of a loving couple who get naked for some intimate scenes in the shower and an artful sex scene in the bedroom.

There is also tension as they quarrel and get into an argument. The "Honey Boy" star goes into a fit of rage as he slams his fists on the garage door in choreographed moves. The same goes for Margaret who bangs on the walls inside their home in what appears to be an expression of anger or sadness.

Rainey shared some photos from the music video on Instagram over the weekend. She described the 10-minute film as "filled with love and pain and tenderness and rage and real pieces of my heart."

Actress Andie MacDowell, Margaret and Rainey's mother, praised her daughters' work and wrote, "Incredibly beautiful congratulations everyone involved. Stunning."

"This time it made me cry. So so Beautiful. I'm smiling and crying at the same time and I'll probably watch it in about oh I don't know I'm sure I'm gonna watch it at least 100 times," she added.

JA Collective, which was behind the choreography, also shared a short clip of the video on Instagram with viewer discretion advice for the younger audience because of the nudity. The music video earned praise from fans and from MacDowell again, who wrote, "Tears It's so beautiful."

Rainey chimed in and said "Love you guys!!!!!" A fan commented, "Just an absolutely beautiful piece of art. Need multiple viewings just to catch all of the details of each performance. Thank you for creating!"

"Love Me Like You Hate Me" is not the first highly-choreographed music video LaBeouf starred in. In 2015, he paired up with Maddie Ziegler for Sia's "Elastic Heart." As for Margaret, she also stripped naked in her 2017 film "Novitiate."