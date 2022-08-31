Meghan Markle admittedly got flustered when Mariah Carey called her a "diva" on the second episode of her "Archetypes" podcast.

The Duchess of Sussex had the 53-year-old songbird as her second guest on her Spotify podcast, in which they discussed being biracial and what it means to be labelled a "diva."

The singer is believed to be notorious for behaving like a diva. To this, the former "Suits" star admitted that she does "connect" to the "diva persona." However, the mum-of-two was not prepared for Carey's sharp reply.

"You give us diva moments sometimes, Meghan. Don't act like [you don't]." Clearly flustered, Meghan Markle asked, "What kind of diva moments did I give you?" Carey then clarified that she does not mean her behaviour or personality but her "visuals."

The Duchess of Sussex could only sigh with relief at the end of the interview. She said, "She [Carey] must have felt my nervous laughter, and... she jumped right in to make sure I was crystal clear that when she said diva, she was talking about the way I dress, the posture, the clothing."

Meghan Markle explained that the singer meant "diva as a compliment" and the diva moment she referred to was being "chic" and "inspirational." But the duchess admitted that she initially "heard it as a dig" and started "squirming in [her] chair in quiet revolt."

She recalled, "[The conversation] was all going swimmingly, really well, until that moment happened." The Duchess of Sussex noted that being called a "diva" by Carey stopped her in her tracks. She admitted, "My mind was just genuinely spinning on what nonsense she might have read or clicked on to make her say that."

Talking about being "diva" aside, Carey and Meghan Markle also touched on an important discussion about being biracial or coming from a mixed family. The mum-of-two admitted that she had always been treated as biracial or a "mixed woman" because she is not darker in colour. She said that changed when she married Prince Harry and then she "started to understand what it was like to be treated like a Black woman."