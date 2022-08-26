Meghan Markle released the first episode of her "Archetypes" Spotify podcast on Wednesday, and was met by mixed reviews. There were those who found it enlightening, while others including her half-sister Samantha Markle, thought it was insulting especially to Prince Harry.

In the first podcast released by Archewell Audio, the Duchess of Sussex touched on various topics including the concept of "ambition" with her first guest, Serena Williams. She also talked about her school days, becoming a mother, and looked back on her royal tour of South Africa with the Duke of Sussex.

At some point during the discussion, Prince Harry popped in to say hi and compliment Williams on her hair. Samantha gave her opinion on the whole podcast episode in an interview with Dan Wootton for GB News.

The author of "The Diary of Princess Pushy's Sister, Part 1" shared her dislike for her sibling's podcast. She said it seemed like a commercial and claimed it was "insulting" for the Duke of Sussex because he was not even in it.

"This is my opinion. Harry seems to play second fiddle," Samantha told Wootton. "Although I think it didn't hurt to use the title and the royal marriage as a springboard, it certainly seems as though after the wedding was over, it feels as though Harry is in the shadow."

The 57-year-old claimed that the Duke of Sussex popping in to say hi "seemed very staged." She asked, "But why have him in at all if he is not being included? It just seemed very dismissive, and I felt, kind of insulting."

"Rather than have him included and have them talk about what's important in their lives now, it was really just kind of a lot of feminine chit-chat," she added.

Samantha has long been a vocal critic of Meghan Markle. She has even accused her estranged sister of disowning their father, Thomas Markle Sr., and not paying him attribution for helping her "find herself and be stronger." In previous interviews, she also predicted that the duchess' marriage with Prince Harry could end in divorce just like her first marriage to American film producer Trevor Engelson.