Mariah Carey addressed rumours that she is a diva and revealed why she did not talk about her romance with Australian billionaire James Packer in her memoir "The Meaning of Mariah" in a recent interview.

The singer dated Packer in 2015 and they were together for nine months before they got engaged. Their relationship was short-lived though, and they broke the engagement nine months later. Still, theirs was a high-profile romance so fans expected to read about it in her memoir.

However, Carey purposely did not talk about her former fiancé in "The Meaning of Mariah" because she considers their love story non-existent. She told The Guardian that her relationship with Packer "didn't matter."

"If it was a relationship that mattered, it's in the book. If not, it didn't occur," the 50-year-old musician explained.

Carey revealed that even though she and Packer were engaged, they "didn't have a physical relationship." She did not offer any other explanation as to why she excluded their romance in her memoir.

In the same interview, the "Mariah's World" star responded to rumours that she is a diva. She laughed and admitted that she does not care for the label at all.

"Honestly! 'Oh my God, they're calling me a diva – I think I'm going to cry!' You think in the grand scheme of things in my life that really matters to me, being called a diva? I am, bi****s, that's right!" she exclaimed.

Carey also confirmed reports that she is difficult to handle because she is "high maintenance." She explained that it has something to do with her growing up with nothing.

"You know what? I don't give a s**t. I f*****g am high maintenance because I deserve to be at this point," Carey remarked.

"That may sound arrogant, but I hope you frame it within the context of coming from nothing. If I can't be high-maintenance after working my a** off my entire life, oh, I'm sorry – I didn't realise we all had to be low-maintenance," she explained and jokingly added that she has always been "high-maintenance." It is just that she did not have anyone "to do the maintenance" when she was growing up!"

"The Meaning of Mariah" is out now in bookstores. Carey released her memoir on Sept. 29.