Mariah Carey has told the "unfiltered story" of her life in a new memoir which will be out in September.

Mariah Carey took to her Twitter account on Thursday to reveal the name of her new memoir, which is now available for pre-order ahead of its anticipated release on September 29 this year. The memoir that the songstress wrote with Michaela Angela Davis for Andy Cohen Books and Pan Macmillan, has been titled "The Meaning of Mariah Carey." Carey's memoir will be available as an audiobook as well, as she later revealed in a tweet.

The Meaning of Mariah Carey ðŸ¦‹ Out Sept 29 ðŸ¦‹ Pre-order: https://t.co/zepHkXMYFJ pic.twitter.com/vEgi6PEMXX July 9, 2020

The 50-year-old artist revealed the title and release date of the book a day after announcing that she has finished her memoir, which took her "a lifetime to have the courage and clarity" to write. "I want to tell the story of the moments- the ups and downs, the triumphs and traumas, the debacles and the dreams, that contributed to the person I am today," Carey wrote in a letter that she shared on her social media accounts.

The "We Belong Together" songstress noted that though there have been countless stories about her throughout her career and very public personal life, "it's been impossible to communicate the complexities and depths of my experience in any single magazine article or 10-minute television interview."

"And even then, my words were filtered through someone else's lens, largely satisfying someone else's assignment to define me," she explained.

The singer continued: "The book is composed of my memories, my mishaps, my struggles, my survival and my songs. Unfiltered, I went deep into my childhood and gave the scared little girl inside of me a big voice. I let the abandoned and ambitious adolescent have her say, and the betrayed and triumphant woman I became tell her side."

The Grammy-winner also noted that writing this memoir was "incredibly hard, humbling and healing" for her," and said that she sincerely hopes the readers are moved to a new understanding about her as well as the resilience of the human spirit.

Carey previously became an author in 2015 for a children's book based around her chart-topping hit, "All I Want For Christmas Is You." The book, which features the lyrics of the holiday classic, tells the story of a little girl whose greatest holiday wish is a new puppy.