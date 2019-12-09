Democratic presidential hopeful Marianne Williamson is being trolled by social media users after she apparently fell for a fake news item that claimed US president Donald Trump had pardoned dead cult leader Charles Manson.

"There is something deeply sinister about Trump pardoning Charles Manson, even posthumously. Dog whistles of the very worst possible kind," the self-help author wrote in a now-deleted tweet at 12:53 am on Monday.

Twitter users were quick to point out to her that the POTUS has not really pardoned the late cult leader who was convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy to murder seven people. The screenshots of her deleted tweet have been doing the rounds on Twitter ever since.

"In spite of myself I'm genuinely interested to know who Marianne Williamson thinks the (nonexistent) pardon of Charles Manson would be a dog whistle for," a user tweeted while another wrote, "Marianne Williamson tweeting out a fake story that was originally published at a website called "Moron Majority" is a bit too on the nose." Meanwhile, another tweeted: "This never happened, you nut."

Manson died in prison in 2017 after serving more than 45 years for encouraging his cult "Manson Family" to kill seven people in California during the summer of 1969, including pregnant actress Sharon Tate, the wife of director Roman Polanski, and Hollywood stuntman Donald Shea. Before beginning his cult, Manson was an unemployed ex-convict who had spent more than half of his life in correctional institutions and also a singer-songwriter on the fringe of the Los Angeles music industry.

An article claiming that the 73-year-old has pardoned the swastika-foreheaded fiend had appeared on satire website moronmajority.com on November 16 and was picked up by Daily Kos, reports New York Post.

Marianne Williamson, the author of the books "A Return to Love" and "Illuminata," is also known for her advocacy against vaccine, though she says she is a promoter of "safe-vaxx." The Presidential hopeful tweeted on Sunday: "Vaccines save lives absolutely. But asking for an independent commission to review vaccine safety is not "anti-vaxx." It's "safe-vaxx," which is totally understandable given over $4B paid in vaccine injury claims. Why are so many people so invested in protecting Big Pharma? Odd."