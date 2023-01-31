Singer Marilyn Manson has been accused of grooming and sexually assaulting an underage girl "multiple times in the 1990s."

A lawsuit has been filed against the musician, whose real name is Brian Warner. The suit has been filed on Long Island, New York. The woman has accused Mason of "childhood and adult sexual abuse, sexual battery, assault, and molestation."

The suit claims: "The atmosphere backstage ( during his various concerts) always included the availability of large amounts of drugs for her and others to use."

The plaintiff further claimed that she spent the next four weeks on the road with the group, taking drugs and spending hours with Warner in which he'd "groom, harass, and sexually abuse" her.

It says that the singer first attacked the unnamed victim in 1995, when she was only 16 years old, per a report in The Mirror. The latest lawsuit comes in the backdrop of Manson facing several allegations of abuse from other women as well, including the actress Evan Rachel Wood.

However, the singer has rejected the accusations made in the lawsuit. A statement from his lawyer said he "vehemently denie[d] any and all claims of sexual assault or abuse of anyone."

The lawsuit was filed under New York's Adult Survivors Act, which allows victims of sexual assault to seek civil damages regardless of the statute of limitations.

The Act, which came into effect on November 24 last year, gives sexual assault victims a one-year window to raise allegations of sexual assault in court, even if the abuse took place long ago.

Manson is the latest celebrity to be accused of sexual abuse. Boxing icon Mike Tyson has also been accused of raping a woman in the early 1990s in a lawsuit filed in New York.

The alleged victim, whose identity has not been revealed, has filed a $5 million lawsuit against Tyson in Albany County Court. According to the lawsuit, the alleged incident occurred after the woman met Tyson at a nightclub called "Septembers" in Albany.