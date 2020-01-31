Mark Cuban believes that as long as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, stay true to themselves and their purpose, then they will be financially secure after their royal exit.

The "Shark Tank" alum shared his ideas on how the former senior royals can earn an insane amount of money and it involves them having to "stay authentic." He believes that they can make "an ungodly amount of money" as long as they "limit their projects and don't try to sell everything and anything."

"They will have such a valuable brand that they will be able to pick and choose whatever they want to do... They're gonna be living the dream," Cuban said on "Harry & Meghan: The Royal In Crisis," a Fox/TMZ special where financial advisers and more share their thoughts about the aftermath of the royals' exit.

Cuban added that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can even become the "new Obamas" following their royal exit. Former U.S. President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, have made millions after his term ended.

According to CNBC, they earn money through public speaking engagements, book deals, and for the shows they are working on with Netflix. They reportedly earned over $65 million for Michelle's deal with Penguin Random House for her book "Becoming."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are looking for ways to become financially independent. They have tried to trademark their social media handle, Sussex Royal, so they can use it for merchandising. They have to wait until February to find out if the trademark is a go after a doctor filed a complaint against their registration.

Regardless, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have the potential to earn loads of money since they are royals and "100 percent more valuable than the Obamas." They can become a "billion-dollar brand" according to Jonathan Shalit, a celebrity agent and chairman of London-based InterTalent Rights Group.

Cuban added that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are "incredibly marketable." He admitted that he would not hesitate to work with them since it would be "easy to develop products and projects for them, with them, and around them."