Mark Hamill bid farewell to the "Star Wars" franchise four decades after he first portrayed the iconic character of farmboy-turned-rebel-turned-Jedi Master Luke Skywalker in 1976.

Hamill was only 24-years old when he landed the role that would ultimately catapult him into stardom and give him a cult following. Now at 68-years old, the actor looked back at the "extraordinary journey" that he along with the rest of the "Star Wars" cast have been through for the past 43 years in a heartfelt goodbye letter. According to ET Canada, the letter is from the new "Skywalker Saga" box set, which he now shared with his fans on Twitter.

"...There's no way we could have known what an incredibly rich and imaginative set of adventures this obscure little space movie would launch, inspiring eight more chapters to tell the entire Skywalker story," Hamill wrote.

"For some of you, that journey began with us over 40 years ago, inviting 'Star Wars' into your lives from the seats of just a few dozen theaters in its first days of release. For others, you may have joined us somewhere along the way, from the harrowing saga of young Anakin's descent to the dark side in the prequel trilogy or the introduction of an entirely new generation of heroes in the sequel trilogy," he continued.

Hamill credited the late Carrie Fisher (Princess Leia), who regarded "Star Wars" as all about family and he agreed "that is what we have all become — one giant community that shares the common experience of these stories and the fundamental values they instill in us." The actor thanked the fans for their ceaseless enthusiasm and dedication to George Lucas' Galaxy Far Far Away. He closed his farewell letter with the "Star Wars" iconic line "May the Force be with you...always."

A few thoughts as one era ends and another begins...#StarWars pic.twitter.com/ZucNHEPtaS — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) April 3, 2020

Hamill made his final appearance as a Force Ghost Luke Skywalker in the J.J. Abrams-directed movie "Star Wars: The Rise of the Skywalker," which opened in theaters on Dec. 16, 2019. Although he will no longer reprise the character, the actor is hopeful that the "Star Wars" story will "continue to grow with new storytellers building an even bigger galaxy filled with heroes, villains, action, romance, and of course, the Force."