Days after US President Donald Trump became the target of an impeachment inquiry, first daughter Ivanka Trump took to Twitter and made an attempt to show the world that her family is strong and united.

Ivanka Trump shared a picture of her, husband Jared Kushner and their three children, while three-year-old Theodore poses alongside them dressed as "Star Wars" character "Stormtrooper". Posting the picture on Twitter on Sunday, the 37-year-old wrote "The Force is strong in my family. (star sticker)".

The Force is strong in my family. â­ï¸ pic.twitter.com/oT0jFfy5Lb — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) September 29, 2019

However, the attempt sure backfired after she received an unexpected rebuke from actor Mark Hamill, known for portraying main protagonist "Luke Skywalker" in the original "Star Wars" trilogy. "You misspelled 'Fraud,'" the actor commented on the picture adding the hashtag "#GoForceYourself".

The 68-year-old actor received a mixed response on his tweet. While some praised him for being witty, others lambasted him for mocking a child. A Twitter user praised him and wrote, "Mommy, why does Luke Skywalker hate us? Because we are terrible, terrible people, son".

Another user criticised him and said, "Goddamn, Mr. Hamill. A kid in a Star Wars costume isn't political. People are allowed to like Star Wars. Nice. Picking on a kid. High class."

Meanwhile, some Twitter users were quick to point out that Stormtroopers fought on the dark side in the "Star Wars" trilogy, and quipped that Ivanka's family has gone to the dark side. "The stormtroopers are the bad guys," one user wrote.

The Democrats initiated an impeachment inquiry against Donald Trump on Tuesday after a yet-unknown whistleblower filed a complaint following POTUS's July phone conversation with Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelensky.

The US president is being accused of pressing Zelensky to investigate Hunter Biden, son of former Vice President Joe Biden, who was on the board of directors of a Ukrainian energy company, reports Sputnik.