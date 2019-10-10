Mark Ruffalo and Susan Sarandon shared what they think of Ellen DeGeneres' explanation, after she was photographed sitting next to George W. Bush during an NFL game. The two actors called out her reasoning about kindness.

The "Avengers" actor did not think DeGeneres' defense about being kind to one another applies to the former U.S. President, whom he accused of instigating war with other countries. Ruffalo responded to a Vanity Fair tweet about the comedian's "sunny" efforts to make the world a better place, if only everyone can be kinder to one another.

"For decades, Ellen DeGeneres has been the sunny representative for a brighter world we might all live in if we were kinder to one another. But that imagined utopia seems increasingly out of touch with reality," reads the tweet.

Ruffalo took to Twitter on Wednesday to suggest that the imagined "brighter world" will not happen "until George W. Bush is brought to justice for the crimes of the Iraq War." The actor mentioned the "American-lead [sic] torture, Iraqi deaths & displacement, and the deep scars—emotional & otherwise—inflicted on our military that served his folly." Ruffalo closed his tweet with, "we can't even begin to talk about kindness."

Meanwhile, Sarandon, who is an outspoken liberal, quoted a statement from Out Magazine that talked about Bush being "repeatedly accused as a war criminal."

â€œBut missing the point entirely, DeGeneres framed the issue as simply a matter of her hanging out with someone with different opinions, not a man repeatedly accused of being a war criminal.â€ https://t.co/OCyYEfNRQl — Susan Sarandon (@SusanSarandon) October 8, 2019

DeGeneres made headlines after people took offense with a photo of her sitting beside Bush and at one point they were also laughing. The "Finding Dory" star addressed the backlash on her show on Monday, where she acknowledged the fact that she knew they "were going to be surrounded by many other people from different views and beliefs."

She then defended her friendship with Bush, who is a Republican, and explained that she is friends with "a lot of people who don't share the same beliefs" that she has. DeGeneres then closed her explanation by reminding everyone to be kind to one another despite our differences.

Yes, that was me at the Cowboys game with George W. Bush over the weekend. Hereâ€™s the whole story. pic.twitter.com/AYiwY5gTIS — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) October 8, 2019

This is not the first time Ruffalo called out political leaders. He has also done so with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who compared his exit from the EU to the Hulk breaking free of his "manacles." As for DeGeneres, there were also those who agreed with her explanation including Kristen Bell, Reese Witherspoon, and Blake Shelton.