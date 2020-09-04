Mark Rylance stands by Johnny Depp in his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard, who accused him of domestic abuse.

The support that the "Rum Diary" star has received in his ongoing ugly legal battle with the actress does not wane. From fans, past romantic relations and colleagues, they all believe that he is incapable of physically hurting anyone especially someone he loves/d.

This is what Rylance pointed out in a recent interview with The Times UK. He said it "did not seem to be part of his character at all." He described his "Waiting for the Barbarians" co-star as a "very loving and very sensitive and very trustworthy person."

"Intensely, intensely shy. You know? Like Daniel Day-Lewis and so many great actors are," he said of Depp.

The "Bridge of Spies" star recalled that at the time they were filming, the accusations "were of physical violence and he obviously denied this and I found his denial completely believable."

Rylance holds great regard for Depp and even told Inews that he never thought he would be working with the actor. For someone who has won an Oscar and a Bafta award, three Tonys and two Oliviers, he does not see himself as a big name in the industry compared to the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star.

"I don't think I'll ever be a bigger star than Johnny," he said.

"I never thought I'd be acting with someone like Johnny Depp. Or indeed, as you're saying, be the lead player with him acting alongside me. That's quite a surprise," Rylance added.

The 60-year old also touched on the #MeToo movement and said that he is behind the campaign. He said it helps people or victims express the anger, grief, and rage that they have repressed and suppressed. He also pointed out that "it's a very challenging time for men to find their way, to find a way of changing positively, and maybe just feeling good about themselves as this change is made."

It was at the height of the #MeToo movement in 2016 that Heard filed a restraining order against Depp. She also accused him of domestic violence and filed for a divorce thereafter.