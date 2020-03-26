"The Masked Singer" season 3 episode 9 featured Group C for their third performances of the season. The remaining four contestants returned for Group C Championships following which the final three will join the Super Nine for the final face-offs. Meanwhile, Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger returned as judges and panelists and were joined by guest judge Will Arnett. And Nick Cannon continues to entertain us with his commentary as the show host.

Last week, we saw five contestants from Group C perform for the second time. Following which Swan was unmasked and eliminated. She was revealed to be actress Bella Thorne.

Returning this week for Group C Championships are Night Angel, Astronaut, T-Rex, and Rhino. This week each one of them delivered a solo number and came together for a group number. There were more clue packages and guesses about the contestants' identities. So, Wednesday's remaining three singers will join Group A and Group B's surviving contestants Kangaroo, Turtle, White Tiger, Banana, Frog, and Kitty for the next week's Super Nine.

The first performance of the night was by Night Angel. She surprised the crowd with her rendition of Isley Brothers' "Shout." With her scintillating performance, she continues to prove that she is a great singer and a strong contender in the competition.

Next up was Astronaut. He delivered a soulful performance of Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You." However, tune suggests he may not be a professional singer. He even mentioned that he and judge Scherzinger were once together in a big birthday bash.

T-Rex was up next on the stage and performed "Jai Ho! (You Are My Destiny)" by A.R. Rahman and The Pussycat Dolls. Her energy could be felt all around the studio.

The last performance of the night was delivered by Rhino. He performed an impressive rendition of Smokey Robinson's "Tracks of My Tears." He has a great voice, but it remains uncertain whether he is a professional singer.

The judges and audiences gave the least votes to T-Rex. Before bidding her goodbye, she was unmasked to be JoJo Siwa, an American singer, dancer, performer, and YouTube personality. She is best known for her "Dance Moms" appearance.

"The Masked Singer" Season 3 will return next week with Super Nine special on Wednesday, April 1 on FOX.