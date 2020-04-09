"The Masked Singer" season 3 returned with smackdown performances this week wherein four out of eight remaining contestants competed in a face-off. Here is a detailed recap of the events of the first part of the face-off episode.

Last week, the Super Nine took to the stage in a special two-hour event. Based on audience voting, the bottom three found themselves in an unsafe zone. Then the judges decided which one out of the three will go home and who will enter the Smackdown week. Among Banana, Rhino and White Tiger, the judges decided to let go of White Tiger who was revealed to be former NFL star Rob Gronkowski.

For the first smackdown episode, Kangaroo, Turtle, Astronaut and Night Angel went head-to-head in front of the studio audience and the show hosts Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and guest judge former "Community" star Yvette Nicole Brown.

Kicking off the competition Wednesday night was The Night Angel. She started the show with a rendition of "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" by Shania Twain. The clues in her luggage included a crown and a snowglobe.

Next up was her face-off competitor, Kangaroo. She was singing Jordin Sparks "No Air." Her suitcase clues included a photo of Big Ben and red lipstick.

In the first round of face-offs, Night Angel stood winner and while Kangaroo was at risk. This means Kangaroo must perform in the smackdown round against the other at-risk contestant.

For the second round, going up on the stage first was Astronaut. He sang "If I Can Have You" by Shawn Mendes. His on-stage baggage clues had an airplane, accordion, and a light bulb.

Turtle took the stage next and performed a cover of James Bay's "Let It Go." The clues included baseball glove, an arrow pointing left, and a gavel.

The Turtle wins this round, sending Astronaut to smackdown round to compete against Kangaroo.

Kangaroo sang Donna Summer's "Hot Stuff" and was followed by Astronaut singing NSYNC's "Bye Bye Bye."

The judges and the audience saved Astronaut. Meanwhile, Kangaroo was eliminated and unmasked. He was revealed to be television actress Jordyn Woods.

"The Masked Singer" season 3 will return with Part 2 of Face Offs on April 22 on FOX.