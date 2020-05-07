"The Masked Singer" season 3 episode 14 kicked off quarterfinals of the competition which ended in another elimination and revelation of the semi-finalists. Here is what happened. Read on the recap for details.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "The Masked Singer" season 3 episode 14. Do not read further if you don't wish to know more about it.]

Last week, the show aired the battle of the sixes wherein each remaining contestant performed for audience and judges' votes. During the eliminations, Astronaut was unmasked and revealed to be Hunter Hayes.

This Wednesday, judges and panelists Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy, and Ken Jeong were joined by guest judge, comedian Jeff Dye. Meanwhile, Nick Cannon returned to his hosting duties and the remaining participants Frog, Kitty, Rhino, Night Angel, and Turtle took the stage one after the other for their quarter-final performances.

The frog was up first for the night's quarterfinal performance. He performed a cover of Young Mc's "Bust a Move" featuring some excellent choreography and vocals. His clue package revealed that he has a tiny frog at home.

Next up was Kitty. Her video clue package revealed her love for travelling and all the places she has been to. She delivered a sultry performance of Amy Winehouse's "Back in Black" and managed to gather some compliments from the judges.

Rhino revealed that his wife changed his life and he is a father of three children. For quarterfinals, he sang "You've Lost That Lovin' Feelin'" by The Righteous Brothers. He's got a good voice and he delivered a strong performance.

Night Angel went up on the stage next for her performance. Before that, she revealed that her music career started alongside Donna Summer when she was just four. On Wednesday, she performed "Last Dance" by Donna Summer and it sure was one of her best.

The final song of the night was performed by Turtle. His video clue included a lot of comic book superheroes mention. With his rendition of Coldplay's "Fix You" he certainly emerged as the top performer of the night.

And then it was time for the moment of truth. For elimination, judges and audiences chose Kitty. She was revealed to be American classical singer Jackie Evancho.

'The Masked Singer' season 3 returns next Wednesday with semi-finals on Fox.