"The Masked Singer" Season 3 Week 12 featured the battle of the super sixes which ended up with the elimination of another masked singer. Following this, we enter quarterfinals, another step closer to the finals.

Last week, fans were treated to the second round of face-offs and smackdown. Frog, Kitty, Banana, and Rhino battled it out on the stage for a place in the super sixes. The results led to the departure of Banana, who was revealed to be Bret Michaels.

This Wednesday, judges and panelists Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy, and Ken Jeong were joined by guest judge and "Masterchef" host Gordon Ramsay. Meanwhile, Nick Cannon returned as to his hosting duties and the remaining participants' Kitty, Rhino, Frog, Night Angel, Astronaut, and Turtle took the stage one after the other for their performances for the battle of the super sixes.

Kitty went first, with her own rendition of Marilyn Monroe's "Diamonds are a Girl's Best Friend." Each participant came with a food clue in their clue package. Kitty's clue included opera cake.

Next up was Rhino and he sang a cover of Thomas Rhett's "Die a Happy Man," one of his best performances during his journey. His food clue was his favourite dish cheese spaghetti and meatballs.

Frog took the stage next. He sang the cover of Imagine Dragons "Whatever It Takes." His food clue was a catfish.

Night Angel performed next. Her rendition of Alannah Myles' "Black Velvet" wowed the panellists with McCarthy calling it the best of "Masked Singer" performance. She presented crickets as her food clue.

Then came Astronaut singing One Direction's "Story of My Life." His food clue was King cake. The final performance was delivered by Turtle, who sang "Stay" by Alessia Cara.

At the time of unmasking, the panel and audience's choice were revealed. They voted for their favourite contestant and unfortunately Astronaut did not receive enough love. The astronaut was unmasked to be country crooner Hunter Hayes.

"The Masked Singer" season 3 returns Wednesday, May 6 on FOX.