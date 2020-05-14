"The Masked Singer" Season 3 episode 14 featured the much-awaited semi-finals "A Day in The Mask" whereby the final four competed against each other. The episode ended with one elimination, leaving behind three contestants who will now be competing in the finale airing next week. If you missed out on Wednesday's episode, here is a detailed recap. Read on.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains major spoilers from "The Masked Singer" season 3 episode 14. Do not read further if you don't wish to know more about it.]

Last week, Fox's much-loved celebrity talent show featured quarterfinal round of the competition. During this hour, the final five competed against each other for a spot in the finals. The show ended with the elimination of Kitty, who was revealed to be Jackie Evancho.

This Wednesday, judges and panelists Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy, and Ken Jeong were joined by Jay Pharoah. Meanwhile, Nick Cannon returned to his hosting duties with the remaining four contestants—Rhino, Turtle, Night Angel, and Frog—back on the stage.

The semifinals kicked off with a group performance by the final four artists. They delivered a scintillating performance of "The Best" by Tina Turner.

Next up were competitive performances by the contestants. Night Angel took the stage first and sang Lil Wayne's "How to Love" and drew attention to the moon pin on her costume as the final clue.

Then, it was Turtle who delivered an impressive performance of Nick Jonas' "Jealous" and declared himself Thicke's number one fan. For his final clue, he revealed that he was a part of a boy band.

Taking to the stage next was Rhino. He started strong with his rendition of "Humble and Kind" by Tim McGraw that pushed Scherzinger to tears. For his final clue, he showed off a baby rhino pin.

The last performer of the day was The Frog. His performance of "Hip Hop Hooray" by Naughty By Nature was truly engrossing. His final clue was a pin saying, Mom.

After the studio audience and judges voted for their favourite performer, it was time to say goodbye to another participant. During the eliminations, Rhino was unmasked and revealed to be musician Barry Zito.

"The Masked Singer" season 3 returns for the two-part finale on Tuesday, May 19 on Fox.