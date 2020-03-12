After revealing the final contests from Group A and Group B with a spot in the Super 9 finals, we are now left with Group C. "The Masked Singer" season 3 episode 7 featured Group C Kickoff and introduced six new contestants in the show—Night Angel, Bear, Astronaut, T-Rex, Rhino, and Swan. The show ended with a jaw-dropping unmasking, leaving everyone in a shock.

Meanwhile, Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger returned as judges and panellists and Nick Cannon continued to entertain us with his commentary as the show's host.

First up was Night Angel performing Bon Jovi's "You Give Love a Bad Name." Judge Jenny McCarthy declared that it was "By far, the best performance of all season." Also, her first clues from the package were revealed through a video teasing four grandmothers and a motel. Some of the guesses by the judges included the names of Taylor Dayne, Monica or Lil' Kim.

Next up was Bear. In her clue package, she presented some hockey skates, radio, and playing cards. It appeared like she is someone who has been in service and power. Her performance was a lot of fun when she sang "Baby Got Back" by Sir Mix-a-Lot.

Astronaut took the stage next. His clue references were about his hometown's climate, broom, and some other things. For his introductory performance, he sang Lauren Daigle's "You Say" and it is safe to assume that the person could be a singer. The panel guessed him to be Adam DeVine, Josh Hutcherson, Lance Bass or Zac Efron.

Following Astronaut, there was T-Rex. In her clue package, she told her story about being "plucking out from her obscurity." She sang "So What" by Pink. Judges' guesses included names of the likes of Kourtney Kardashian, Maddie Ziegler or Rebecca Black.

Rhino walked up to the stage next and in his package, he revealed addiction and a giant guitar and reference to Grand Ole Opry. He sang John Hiatt's "Have a Little Faith in Me." The judges thought he could be Jason Aldean, Tim Tebow or Tim McGraw.

The last performer of the day was Swan, who revealed herself to be someone who is known for her strength and intensity. She sang "Fever" by Peggy Lee. The judges thought it could be Nina Dobrev, Jennifer Love Hewitt or Sarah Michelle Gellar.

During the elimination, the performer who received the least number of votes was Bear and she was revealed to be American politician and ninth governor of Alaska Sarah Palin.

"The Masked Singer" season 3 will return next week on Wednesday, March 18 on FOX.