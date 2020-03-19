Following the shocking unmasking of Sarah Palin last week, "The Masked Singer" season 3 episode 8 returned with the remaining contestants of Group C for their second performances of the season, playoffs. Meanwhile, Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger returned as judges and panellists and were joined by judge Joel McHale. In addition, Nick Cannon returned as the show host and continues to entertain us with his commentary.

After the elimination of bear, the remaining contestants performing Wednesday night are Astronaut, Night Angel, T-Rex, Swan, and Rhino. One out of these five contestants were eliminated and sent home.

The first one to take the stage was Astronaut who said that he is singing a song from a "dear friend." He performed Stevie Wonder's "Signed Sealed Delivered" and shocked the judges with a unique performance. Scherzinger declared that Group C's Astronaut is by far her favourite. The panel guesses included the names of Donald Glover, Corey Feldman and Joseph Gordan-Levitt.

The Night Angel was next and she amazed the judges with her performance of Lady Gaga's "Million Reasons." Scherzinger said that her performance was effortless. The judges guessed her to be one of the power ladies Regina King, Sia, Jessica Simpson or Taraji P. Henson.

T-Rex set the stage on fire by singing "Push It" by Salt and Peppa and she impressed everyone with her presentation. The judges guess her to be Lilly Singh, Liza Koshy or Mikaela Shiffrin.

Next up was Swan, she sang "I Hate Myself for Loving You" by Joan Jett and the Blackhearts. Her singing may have not impressed the judges, but her attitude surely did. The judges think swan could be Mila Kunis, Kristen Stewart, Sandra Bullock, or Kristen Bell.

The last performer of the night was Rhino. He sang "Nice to Meet Ya" by Niall Horan. He certainly has a great voice and impressive dancing skills. The judges expect him to be Tim Tebow, Chris Pratt or Ryan Lochte.

In the final moments of "The Masked Singer" Season 3 episode 8 another contestant was unmasked. The singer that got the least votes was Swan and she was unmasked to be Bella Thorne, an American actress, singer, director, and author.

"The Masked Singer" season 3 returns Wednesday, March 25 with Group C Championships on FOX.