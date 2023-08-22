On Monday, Manchester United confirmed their decision to no longer allow striker Mason Greenwood to return to the club following the conclusion of the internal investigation on the rape and assault charges that were brought against him. Greenwood also released his own statement to share his thoughts amid the club's decision.

After having been suspended from playing and training with the Red Devils since January 2022, Greenwood will now have to seek employment elsewhere. He has accepted his fate and said that he understands that people will judge him based on what had transpired. He says that people will likely think "the worst" of him after accusations were made against him particularly on social media.

However, he pointed out that the charges were dropped in February, and he has not been convicted of the rape, assault and coercive behaviour charges that were brought forward by a former partner. He did not mention that he was not acquitted either, but he insisted that he was "cleared of all charges" and that he "was brought up to know that violence or abuse is wrong."

He further explained that he did not do the things he was accused of, but that he "fully accepts" the mistakes that he made and takes responsibility for his actions that led to the woman's social media post and later to his arrest.

He then added that the decision announced by United was a "collaborative process" between the club, himself and his family. "The best decision for us all, is for me to continue my football career away from Old Trafford, where my presence will not be a distraction for the club," he said.

Greenwood then thanked the Red Devils, a club which had been his home since he was seven years old. He also thanked his family and other loved ones who had supported him throughout the lengthy ordeal.

The 21-year-old then vowed to move forward and rebuild his career as best he could. Considering his age, he still has a long future to look forward to if he makes the right decisions and stays out of trouble.

"I intend to be a better footballer, but most importantly a good father, a better person, and to use my talents in a positive way on and off the pitch," he concluded.

Mason Greenwood statement 🔴⤵️



I want to start by saying I understand that people will judge me because of what they have seen and heard on social media, and I know people will think the worst.



I was brought up to know that violence or abuse in any relationship is wrong, I did… pic.twitter.com/uFodIG1xzq — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 21, 2023

Man Utd CEO pens letter to the club's fans

The final decision fell on the shoulders on Manchester United chief executive Richard Arnold, who also wrote an open letter to the fans alongside the club's official statement.

In his letter, Arnold admitted that he was also shocked and concerned when he first heard about the accusations that were made against the young striker. "While we immediately concluded that Mason should be suspended pending investigation, we were also conscious of our duty of care towards him and the importance of making a decision based on full information," he said.

Arnold then explained that the club left the investigation to the authorities from the moment Greenwood was arrested in January 2022. However, despite formal charges being made in October, the Crown Prosecution Service was unable to move forward with the case. In February this year, the all charges were dropped after key witnesses, including the alleged victim, refused to cooperate.

At that point, the club decided to take the matter into their own hands by conducting an internal investigation. He said that it was only after the police had taken their hands off the case did the club step in to discuss the case with Greenwood.

Manchester United reportedly dug deep into the allegations and sought more evidence that was not made public in order to come to a more informed decision. "It was essential for us to respect the rights and wishes of the alleged victim" he said, before concluding that "Mason did not commit the acts he was charged with."

He added that the alleged victim herself requested police to drop the investigation in April 2022. United also allowed her family to review and correct the findings that were unearthed during the club's internal probe.

Nevertheless, he echoed the player's statement saying that mistakes were made and he has to take responsibility.

Arnold also denied the reports that came out last week which stated that the club had initially intended to reinstate Greenwood. "Reintegration was one of the outcomes we considered and planned for. For context, over the course of the past six months several outcomes have been contemplated and planned for, and my view has evolved as our process progressed," he said.

He assured that the club will continue to support Greenwood as he seeks to rebuild his career elsewhere. He added that the club will also offer support to the alleged victim in order for her to also be able to move forward with her life after the ordeal.