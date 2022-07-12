Manchester United have made a slow start to their summer transfer window with the club only signing one player thus far. However, the Red Devils have been linked to a number of players in recent weeks. Manager Erik ten Hag has confirmed that they will strengthen the squad later this summer.

Tyrell Malacia was the Dutch coach's first signing since taking over, with the left-back arriving from Feyenoord. The 20-time English champions have reportedly reached an agreement with Christian Eriksen, but are yet to confirm his arrival now that the squad is currently in Thailand.

United take on arch rivals Liverpool in their first pre-season game at the Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok on Tuesday. Ten Hag was asked about their lack of transfer activity ahead of the game, where he admitted that they are looking to bring in reinforcements.

The former Ajax boss confirmed that he is looking for players to bolster his midfield, while also seeking players for his forward line. United hierarchy were spotted in Barcelona this week, to potentially complete a deal to sign Frenkie de Jong, who is Ten Hag's top summer target.

"Definitely we are searching for players in the midfield and also in offence we are still looking for players. I never talk about players who are not under contract at Man United, players at different clubs. I cannot tell you anything about this issue," Ten Hag said, as quoted on Manchester Evening News.

Apart from the FC Barcelona midfielder, the Red Devils have been linked with Ajax duo Lisandro Martinez and Antony. The defender and winger figure high on Ten Hag's wanted list, but the Eredivisie side's hefty demands are slowing down the process.

The Dutch coach praised the players at his disposal, and revealed that the club will pursue targets that suit the style of play he is developing. United lost Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard this summer, while highly-rated forward Mason Greenwood continues to be unavailable.

"We want to have the right players. We have a really good squad, we're working on developing our way of play and if the opportunity is there, we will strike," the former Ajax coach added.