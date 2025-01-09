Online casinos are one facet of the gambling industry that has improved dramatically over the last 15 years. In the 1990s, online poker rooms had basic graphics and very few features. They were niche spaces that didn't appeal to most gamblers.

Slowly but surely, online poker rooms began to evolve into casinos. They started to offer more tabletop games and simple slot machine games. Since 2010, these sites have become more impressive. They now offer a casino experience that is just as good as the real thing – and sometimes better!

The popularity of online casinos has resulted in a vast number of casino sites. Some are dedicated to specific games, bonuses or special features, while others are built around the blockchain or specific payment methods.

The world of online casinos can be overwhelming, with countless options and features to consider. To simplify the process, casino guides have emerged to help newcomers navigate the landscape and provide seasoned players with in-depth research to choose their next site confidently.

One standout guide is JohnSlots, which offers expertly researched reviews of online casinos and slot games. These reviews are crafted by industry professionals, ensuring readers can trust the ratings.

In this beginner's guide to online casinos, we'll cover essential terminology and share trusted advice from JohnSlots. By the end, even first-time players will feel confident selecting the right online casino to enjoy.

Bonuses

Online casinos offer bonuses to attract new customers, keep returning players happy, and promote new games. These bonuses have become a major draw, and online casinos do their best to make them competitive and attractive to players.

Bonuses consist of different perks. The most common are free spins, typically offered on particular games, usually some of the most popular slots on the site. Most welcome bonuses also include deposit matching, when a percentage of a player's deposit is matched with bonus credit.

Usually, this is only offered on the first deposit, but some casinos have recently expanded this perk to the first three deposits.

Other common bonus types are cashback, no wagering spins and no deposit bonuses. Cashback bonuses regularly return players some of their losses.

The best cashback bonuses are typically a 10% cashback return once a week. No wagering spins let players withdraw any winnings earned from the spins without meeting any wagering requirements. No deposit bonuses are welcome bonuses that don't require any deposit. They are usually free spins.

Loyalty or VIP programs are a special kind of bonus for returning players. These provide players with better perks the more they play. Some VIP programs are by invitation only, but most automatically enrol new players once they create an account.

JohnSlots allows readers to narrow down their casino search by bonus type. This shows just how vital bonuses are for most players.

Casino Games – Slots, Table Games, Live Dealer Games And Others

For most players, the games are the most critical part of online casinos. Slot games are the most popular and offer the most variety. There are thousands of slot games, ranging from simple fruit machines to games with gorgeous graphics and actual storylines.

Tabletop games are a classic part of casinos. The most popular table games are roulette, blackjack, poker and baccarat. Some online casinos also offer dice games, like craps. Live dealer games are table games with real dealers that players can interact with.

As online casinos become more established, game developers have become more creative. Players can now find other games like bingo, Slingo, keno, crash, and scratch card games.

Licensing

Online casinos need to hold the relevant licenses to operate legally. Each country with legal online gambling has its own regulations. Some have their own regulatory agencies, and others accept licenses from international regulators.

Several regulators have established strong international reputations. These are the UK Gambling Commission, the Malta Gaming Authority, and the Gibraltar Regulatory Authority. Licenses from these bodies are widely recognised.

Casino guides like JohnSlots include licensing information at the start of their reviews, making it easy for players to verify whether a casino is regulated before they create an account.

Payment methods

Online casinos offer numerous payment methods for players to make deposits and withdrawals. In most cases, they will accept more deposit methods and have a limited selection of withdrawal methods. The most popular deposit methods are credit/debit cards, payment apps, digital wallets and bank/wire transfers.

Players should only use payment methods that they trust. The best online casinos will only offer reliable and trusted payment methods.

Return To Player Rate

The return-to-player (RTP) rate is the average amount that a player can expect to win back over time on a particular game. For example, if a game has an RTP of 96%, a player can expect that for every £100 they wager on the game, they will win back £96. The RTP is set by the developer, so it is the same across every casino that has that particular game in its library.

Security

Guides like JohnSlots emphasise the importance of security at online casinos. Since online casinos constantly process payments, they're an attractive target for cybercriminals. As JohnSlots and other guides make clear, players should always look for encrypted casinos. 128-bit SSL encryption has become the industry standard.

Sportsbooks

Many online casinos now operate sportsbooks as well, and vice versa. This is an excellent option for players who enjoy being able to bet on sports using the same account and platform. One thing to remember is that sportsbooks with an online casino are usually more focused on sports betting and don't offer as many games or bonuses as regular online casinos.