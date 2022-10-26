Actor Matthew Perry may have just publicly spoken about his dislike for fellow actor Keanu Reeves in his upcoming memoir called "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing."

The "Friends" alum made a slight dig at "The Matrix" star in his book, as he lamented over the deaths of Heath Ledger and his former colleagues River Phoenix and Chris Farley, who both died from drug addiction.

He wrote in excerpts provided by Page Six, "Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us?"

Perry worked with Phoenix, who was Reeves' best friend, in the 1988 film "A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon." He played the late actor's BFF and they struck up a friendship off-screen while filming in Chicago.

Speaking of the actor he wrote, "River was a beautiful man inside and out and too beautiful for this world, it turned out. It always seems to be the really talented guys who go down."

Perry recalled how he sobbed when he learned of Phoenix's death outside of the Viper Room in West Hollywood. He wrote, "I heard the screaming from my apartment; went back to bed; woke up to the news."

Strangely, the 53-year-old made another swipe at Reeves when he remembered working with Farley on the 1988 comedy "Almost Heroes." He admitted that he thought it was unfair that the 58-year-old "John Wick" star was still alive after learning of Farley's death in 1997 from an overdose. He was 33.

He described his angry reaction to learning of the comedian's death, "I punched a hole through Jennifer Aniston's dressing room wall when I found out. Keanu Reeves walks among us."

Perry's apparent dig at Reeves baffled netizens especially since they have not worked together in any film. One commented on Twitter, "Keanu is a genuine good guy. What does that say about Matthew Perry? So disappointing!"

What in the absolute hell is up with Matthew Perry’s (seemingly) unfounded hate of Keanu Reeves? Dude is beloved by absolutely everyone in Hollywood and Matthew wishes death upon him? That’s… normal. /s — kristen (she/her) 🌻 (@beechwoodlove) October 26, 2022

Another wrote, "Matthew Perry hating Keanu Reeves is funny because Keanu Reeves is universally beloved by anyone who knows, works with, and meets Keanu Reeves."

Perry has yet to reveal if he does harbour ill feelings toward Reeves or just using him as a comparison to the deceased actors. His memoir hits shelves on Nov. 1.