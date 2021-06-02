Matthew Perry has called it quits with fiancée Molly Hurwitz just six months after their engagement.

The "Friends" star confirmed the news in a statement to People magazine, saying: "Sometimes things just don't work out and this is one of them. I wish Molly the best."

Perry has been dating the literary manager, who is 22 years his junior at the age of 29, since 2018. The couple has been isolating together amid the coronavirus pandemic, and Perry finally popped the question in November last year after around two years of dating.

"I decided to get engaged," the 51-year-old told the outlet at the time, adding, "Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time."

The split comes just days after Perry got together with his "Friends" co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer at a star-studded reunion which is streaming on HBO Max. The special programme, as well as a picture that Perry shared on his social media accounts, sparked concerns for his health.

Ben Winston, who directed the reunion, spoke on The Hollywood Reporter's podcast "TV's Top 5" about the numerous comments on Perry's health on social media and said people were being "unkind" to him.

"He was great. People can sometimes just be unkind. I wish they weren't. I loved working with him. He's a brilliantly funny man and I thought he had some great one-liners in the show. I felt just happy and lucky to be in his presence and directing him on something like this," Winston said.

"Friends" producer Kevin S. Bright also expressed similar sentiments and said he has no reason to believe that Perry is facing any health issues. "What people say is what people say. I don't have anything to say about that, except it was great to see him. And I think he's very funny on the show. But yes, I think he's OK. He seems stronger and better since the last time I saw him, and excited about going forward," he said in a separate interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Meanwhile, a source told The Sun that the reason the actor appeared to have slurred speech during the reunion was that he had an emergency tooth procedure the day of the filming which left him in pain. "This was said to impact his well-being and also how he was feeling. Matthew has told those around him that he is sober, and there is no need to worry," the insider said.

Perry has been open about battling substance abuse issues over the years that also made major alterations to his appearance on "Friends." He also previously confessed that he doesn't remember three whole years from the show.