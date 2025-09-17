Max Verstappen has commented on Lewis Hamilton's difficult start to his first season with Ferrari, highlighting the challenges the seven-time world champion is facing in adapting to the new team. Speaking ahead of the upcoming Grand Prix, Verstappen said it was 'never going to be easy' for Hamilton to adjust to the Ferrari SF-25. The Dutch driver also noted that joining a team with an established star like Charles Leclerc adds pressure and complexity. Fans and analysts alike are closely watching Hamilton's progress as he navigates Ferrari's competitive environment.

Hamilton Struggles to Master the SF-25

Lewis Hamilton's transition to Ferrari has been marked by difficulties in adapting to the SF-25. As reported by Motorsport Week, Hamilton's only significant highlight this season has been his Sprint Race victory in Shanghai, with no podium finishes in full Grand Prix races. The SF-25 has proven to be a challenging car, and Hamilton has yet to fully unlock its potential.

His teammate, Charles Leclerc, has managed to secure four top-three finishes and a pole position, highlighting the competitive environment Hamilton is navigating.

Charles Leclerc, Hamilton's teammate, has already claimed four top-three finishes and one pole position, demonstrating the competitive nature within the team. The contrast between the two drivers' results underscores the challenge Hamilton faces in making the SF-25 his own while also competing against a teammate with established experience in the car.

📰 : Max Verstappen says Lewis Hamilton’s tough first season at Ferrari was “never going to be easy.” Hamilton’s only highlight so far is a Sprint win in Shanghai, while Leclerc has managed four podiums and a pole.#F1 #AzerbaijanGP pic.twitter.com/DAoGAdsI1V — F1 Naija (@f1_naija) September 17, 2025

Signs of Progress in Recent Races

Despite a tough start, Hamilton has shown glimpses of adaptation and resilience. His performance at the Italian Grand Prix in Monza was a key highlight of the season so far. Starting from 10th on the grid following a penalty, Hamilton recovered to finish sixth, demonstrating strong racecraft and strategic acumen.

Hamilton's lap times and overtaking manoeuvres in Monza suggested that he is gradually finding the limits of the SF-25. Analysts have noted improvements in his qualifying pace and consistency, indicating a learning curve that may pay off in upcoming races.

These developments have provided a measure of reassurance to Ferrari and its supporters as Hamilton continues to settle into the team.

Team Dynamics and Competitive Pressure

Joining a team with an already established lead driver presents additional challenges. Leclerc's consistent podium finishes put Hamilton under pressure to adapt quickly and deliver results. Ferrari's strategy decisions, including pit stop timings and race strategies, further influence Hamilton's ability to maximise performance.

Verstappen's remarks highlight the recognition from a rival that Hamilton's situation is complex. Competing against Red Bull and other teams while simultaneously adapting to Ferrari's internal dynamics adds a layer of difficulty for the seven-time world champion.

The combination of car performance, strategy, and internal competition makes Hamilton's adaptation a closely watched storyline in the 2025 Formula 1 season.

Fan and Media Reaction

The motorsport media and F1 fans have been active in discussing Hamilton's first season with Ferrari. Social media reactions range from admiration for his perseverance to questions about whether the SF-25 can ever match the Red Bull and Mercedes pace. Journalists have highlighted Hamilton's efforts to work with Ferrari engineers and optimise his driving style for the car.

Fans continue to monitor both his on-track performance and his ability to integrate into Ferrari's team environment. Hamilton's adaptation is a key talking point as the 2025 F1 season progresses, with all eyes on whether he can close the gap to the frontrunners and secure strong results in the remaining races.