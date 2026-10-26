Chris Brown has avoided immediate imprisonment after receiving an eight-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, over a 2023 attack at a London nightclub.

Brown was sentenced at Southwark Crown Court on 26 October 2026 after pleading guilty to affray on 24 July. His co-defendant, vocal coach Omololu Akinlolu, received four months' imprisonment, also suspended for 12 months. Both men were ordered to pay £1,500 in costs, ITV News reported.

Brown Receives Eight-Month Suspended Sentence

Affray is a public order offence involving the use or threat of unlawful violence that would cause a person of reasonable firmness present at the scene to fear for their personal safety. It carries a maximum sentence of three years' imprisonment. Brown and Akinlolu pleaded guilty to affray after prosecutors dropped the more serious charges against them.

A suspended prison sentence means the custodial term does not have to be served immediately. A court may activate the suspended term if the relevant legal conditions are met during the suspension period; imprisonment does not follow automatically from every breach. Both men received 12-month suspension periods.

CCTV Shows Brown Striking Diaw With a Bottle

The incident took place in the early hours of 19 February 2023 at Tape, a private members' club in Hanover Square, Mayfair. The victim, music producer Abraham Diaw, was attacked on the dance floor, according to the prosecution's account presented in court.

CCTV footage shown in court captured Brown swinging a bottle four times, striking Diaw twice on the head and once on the shoulder, ITV News reported. Prosecutor Heidi Stonecliffe KC said Brown used a heavy, square-shaped tequila bottle to hit Diaw twice over the left side of his head before delivering further blows as Diaw turned away. Akinlolu then joined the assault, and Diaw fell to the ground. The prosecution said he was also kicked while on the floor. Diaw received treatment at St Mary's Hospital for head and knee injuries. The incident lasted about 20 seconds.

Judge Says Brown's Fame Does Not Entitle Him to Special Treatment

Judge Tony Baumgartner described the use of the bottle against Diaw's head as "plainly dangerous", warning that it risked causing a more serious injury than the one ultimately sustained. The judge's remarks were reported by ITV News following the sentencing hearing.

Addressing Brown's public profile, Baumgartner said: "Your fame, commercial success and professional standing do not entitle you to special treatment. The law applies equally to everyone." The court also considered mitigating circumstances, including Brown's guilty plea, stable employment and charitable work, the Associated Press reported. The judge acknowledged Brown's previous convictions but noted that he had maintained a clean record in recent years.

Brown Was Granted Bail After Providing £5 Million in Security

Brown was arrested in Manchester on 15 May 2025 after returning to the UK. He was initially denied bail, putting his planned tour at risk while the case continued, Reuters reported.

He was later released after providing £5 million in security, allowing his tour to proceed while the criminal proceedings continued. The security requirement related to his release on bail and was separate from the £1,500 in costs imposed on each defendant at sentencing.

CPS Calls Attack Vicious and Unprovoked

After the guilty pleas in July, Claire Campbell, a senior crown prosecutor with the Crown Prosecution Service in London South, described the incident as a "vicious and unprovoked attack". She said Brown had used a glass bottle to strike Diaw's head twice.

Campbell said the case demonstrated that no one was above the law. The CPS prosecuted the case following the police investigation, and the guilty pleas meant the proceedings continued on the affray charges after the more serious charges were dropped.