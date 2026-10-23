LeBron James brushed aside Donald Trump's furious criticism with a dismissive remark on Thursday, 22 October 2026, after the US president accused the NBA superstar of disrespecting America's national anthem.

Speaking after the Philadelphia 76ers' 114–106 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers, James appeared amused by Trump's demand for an apology, suggesting the president's attention to his pregame movements reflected a lack of more pressing news.

'It must be a slow news day at the office,' James told reporters before repeating the sentiment.

Trump Demands Apology Over National Anthem Incident

The confrontation began after footage emerged showing James moving his arms during the American national anthem before Philadelphia's season opener against the New York Knicks on Tuesday.

The video, recorded at Madison Square Garden, showed the 41-year-old apparently practising a golf swing and mimicking a basketball shot while teammates largely remained still. Trump shared the footage on Truth Social, accusing James of disrespecting the United States.

The president called the four-time NBA champion a 'TOTAL DISGRACE' and demanded that he apologise to American military personnel who died serving their country.

Trump repeated his criticism during a campaign rally in Sioux City, Iowa, describing the incident as a major scandal. However, the footage did not establish that James intended to disrespect the anthem or military personnel.

James offered no detailed explanation of his movements when reporters subsequently questioned him.

James Turns Presidential Outrage Into a Punchline

LeBron James responds to Donald Trump taking shots at him with a BRUTAL one liner:



“Slow news day at the office, you know.” pic.twitter.com/Y4Qa0lHD6a — Deuce World🌃 (@deuceworldx) October 23, 2026

Rather than respond with another political attack, James laughed off the controversy.

His brief answer suggested that Trump's criticism was not important enough to warrant a prolonged confrontation. The response was particularly striking because Trump had publicly demanded an apology, while James offered neither an apology nor a lengthy defence.

The exchange also revived a longstanding disagreement between the president and the basketball star. James has previously criticised Trump's political rhetoric and accused him of using sport to deepen divisions in American society.

Trump, meanwhile, has repeatedly attacked James, including questioning his character and comparing him unfavourably with basketball legend Michael Jordan.

Their latest disagreement placed the national anthem at the centre of another public confrontation involving sport and politics.

James Answers Criticism With Historic Comeback

The controversy unfolded alongside an extraordinary performance by Philadelphia.

The 76ers overturned a 29-point deficit against Cleveland to secure a 114–106 victory, giving James the biggest comeback win of his NBA career. James contributed 17 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, and three steals, while Tyrese Maxey led Philadelphia's scoring with 32 points.

Before Thursday's game, James stood with his arms behind his back during the national anthem, in contrast to the movements captured earlier in New York. Philadelphia coach Nick Nurse dismissed the controversy as outside noise, emphasising his team's commitment to preparation and performance.

For Trump, the anthem footage warranted presidential criticism and a public apology.

For James, the controversy appeared to merit little more than a laugh and a passing remark.

The contrast ensured that a brief pregame moment became another chapter in their years-long public feud. Neither appeared willing to back down, leaving their latest public disagreement unresolved despite James's dismissive response.